Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 75: Putin says Russia repelled aggression with Ukraine military operation

Ukraine: Over 25,600 Russian soldiers killed in war

Some 25,650 Russian soldiers have so far been killed during the war in Ukraine, the Ukrainian military said on Monday.

Ukrainian forces have destroyed 199 Russian aircraft, 158 helicopters, 377 unmanned aerial vehicles, 1,145 tanks, 2,764 armored vehicles, and 513 artillery systems, according to the Ukrainian General Staff’s latest update.

Russia has also lost 185 multiple rocket launcher systems, 1,970 vehicles and fuel tanks, 87 anti-aircraft systems, 94 cruise missiles, and 12 boats, it added.

Mariupol officials document new mass grave

Mariupol’s city council has posted a video on Telegram showing what it says is a mass grave where the bodies of “hundreds” of civilians killed by Russian forces are being buried.

Rows of hastily-dug graves and several body bags can be seen in the footage. The council said the mass grave was located near the village of Vynohradne, about 14 kilometres (8 miles) east of Mariupol, where Moscow-backed separatists staged a parade earlier on Monday. “The occupiers celebrate Victory Day on the bones of Mariupol residents,” it added.

What does a war of attrition in Ukraine mean for Iran’s domestic policy and international ties?

A senior Iranian expert on international affairs says the Ukraine conflict has degenerated into a war of attrition.

Kourosh Ahmadi noted that economically speaking, the soaring energy prices that have been shot up by the Ukraine war have been beneficial to not only Iran but other oil and gas exporting nations and these countries are in a better position.

Missiles fired at Ukraine’s southern Odesa region

Russian forces have fired four Onyx cruise missiles at the Odesa region in southern Ukraine, according to the spokesman for the Odesa region military administration, Serhiy Bratchuk.

“The missiles arrived from the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea,” he stated

Bratchuk provided no details of where the missiles had struck.

Ukraine’s Black Sea coast has seen a significant uptick in missile attacks by Russian forces in recent days.

Putin ‘mirroring fascism’ of Nazi Germany: UK DM

The United Kingdom’s defence secretary has accused President Vladimir Putin and Russia’s military top brass of “mirroring [the] fascism and tyranny of 77 years ago” and “repeating the errors of the last century’s totalitarian regime” in Nazi Germany.

In a speech to coincide with Russia’s Victory Day parade, Ben Wallace said the Russian generals were as complicit as their president and should face court-martial.

Wallace added that it was “very possible that Ukraine will break the Russian army.”

“… He [Putin] must come to terms with how he’s lost in the long run, and he’s absolutely lost. Russia is not what it was,” he told an audience in the National Army Museum in London.

Zelensky: “We will win”

As Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered his Victory Day speech in Moscow on Monday, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky released his own video message.

“We are fighting for our children’s freedom, and therefore we will win,” he said.

“We will never forget what our ancestors did in World War II, which killed more than eight million Ukrainians. Very soon there will be two Victory Days in Ukraine. And someone won’t have any,” he added.

“We won then. We will win now. Happy Victory over Nazism Day!” Zelensky continued.

Putin: ‘West was preparing to invade our land’

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin said the intervention in Ukraine had been necessary because the West was “preparing for the invasion of our land, including Crimea”.

Putin was speaking at the annual Victory Day parade on Moscow’s Red Square marking the anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in World War II. Putin told troops that “today you are defending what your grandfathers and great-grandfathers fought for.” “Our duty is to do everything so that the horror of a global war does not happen again,” he added. Putin noted the West didn’t want to hear Russia’s proposals for dialogue. “NATO countries did not want to hear us,” Putin said, adding that that means “they had very different plans and we could see that.” “Russia gave a preemptive rebuff to aggression — it was a forced and sovereign decision,” he stressed.

Ukraine military warns of ‘high probability of missile strikes’

Ukraine’s military says there is a “high probability of missile strikes” on the country before Russia’s planned Victory Day parade in Moscow.

The Ukrainian military’s general staff also announced in Russian-controlled areas of Zaporizhzhia, Russian troops had begun the “seizure of personal documents from the local population without good reason”. Ukraine added Russian troops seized the documents to force the local people to take part in Victory Day commemorations there. Ukraine’s military also warned that Russia had located some 19 battalion tactical groups in Russia’s Belgorod region, just across the border. Those groups likely consist of some 15,200 soldiers with tanks, missile batteries and other weaponry.

Canada blacklists 40 Russian individuals

Canada included forty more Russian individuals, including businessmen and defense officials, to its sanction lists, press service of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated.

In particular, ex-president of Lukoil Vagit Alekperov, Deputy CEO of Sberbank Olga Golodets, President of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs Alexander Shokhin and Deputy Defense Minister of Russia General-Colonel Yunus-Bek Evkurov were added to the list.

Inclusion into sanction lists means the freeze of potential assets in Canada and the ban on entering the country. Since February 24, 2022, Canada blacklisted over 1,000 individuals and legal entities of Russia, Belarus and Ukraine in connection with the situation in Ukraine.

226 Ukrainian children killed in Russian invasion: Prosecutors

At least 226 children have been killed since Russia invaded Ukraine, and another 415 have been wounded, prosecutors announced on Monday.

Most of the victims were from the Donetsk region (139), Kyiv (116) and Kharkiv (99), the General Prosecutor’s Office said on Telegram.

It added the figures were not final because of ongoing hostilities.

EU should consider using Russian foreign exchange reserves to rebuild Ukraine: Top diplomat

The European Union should consider using billions of dollars’ worth of Russian foreign exchange reserves to rebuild Ukraine after the war, the bloc’s top diplomat Josep Borrell said in an interview with the Financial Times (FT) Monday.

“I would be very much in favor because it is full of logic,” Borrell stated when asked by the FT whether frozen Russian reserves could help finance Ukraine’s reconstruction effort once the war ends.

“We have the money in our pockets, and someone has to explain to me why it is good for the Afghan money and not good for the Russian money,” he continued, referring to the United States’ decision to use $7 billion in frozen assets from Afghanistan’s central bank to provide humanitarian aid inside the country and compensate victims of terrorism after the Taliban seized power.

Western countries have frozen roughly $315 billion worth of Russia’s foreign exchange reserves in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

Since then, EU officials have been debating whether the sanctioned assets could somehow be deployed to reconstruct Ukraine when the war finally ends, however no concrete policy proposals have been tabled.

In April, Russia’s Central Bank threatened to take legal action against the US and EU in an attempt to try and unfreeze its gold and foreign reserves. However, it is unclear when or in what jurisdiction a legal challenge could be made.

Lockheed Martin looks to nearly double Javelin missile production

US weapons maker Lockheed Martin plans to nearly double the production of Javelin missiles, the antitank weapon that has helped Ukraine fight Russia’s invasion, according to its chief executive.

James Taiclet told CBS News on Sunday that his company’s aim is to boost output to 4,000 per year from 2,100 per year currently. The increase will take as long as a couple of years, he said. The US has rushed $3.4bn worth of weapons to Ukraine since Russia invaded on February 24, including Javelins as well as howitzers, anti-aircraft Stinger systems, ammunition and body armor. “We can start turning up the heat now and ramping up production immediately,” Taiclet added, noting the firm is anticipating increased demand for “superior systems in large enough numbers”. “We’re planning for the long run and not just in the Javelin,” he stated, noting he expects to see increased demand beyond the Ukraine war due to threats from Russia and China.

‘Evil always loses’: Zelensky hails G7 support for Kyiv

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has thanked G7 nations after they pledged to deepen Russia’s economic isolation over the war in his country.

“The main thing I felt today was the world’s even greater willingness to help us,” Zelensky said.

“It is clear to the whole free world that Ukraine is the party of good in this war,” he continued, adding, “And Russia will lose, because evil always loses.”

Russia’s stock of precision-guided munitions heavily depleted: UK

The British Ministry of Defence is warning that Russia is running out of precision-guided munitions, meaning that Moscow increasingly will turn to inaccurate rockets and bombs that can spread destruction even wider.

In its latest intelligence update, the ministry said although Russia claimed that “Ukrainian cities would therefore be safe from bombardment,” the unguided munitions posed an increasing risk. “As the conflict continues beyond Russian pre-war expectations, Russia’s stockpile of precision-guided munitions has likely been heavily depleted,” the report added. “This has forced the use of readily available but aging munitions that are less reliable, less accurate and more easily intercepted,” it said. The ministry added that Russia “will likely struggle to replace the precision weaponry it has already expended”.

President Raisi says Iran opposes NATO’s expansionist policy, Ukraine war

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi says the Islamic Republic is strongly opposed to NATO’s expansion policy as to the conflict in Ukraine.

President Raisi made the remark in a Sunday meeting with Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau in Tehran.

Japan to ban Russian oil imports ‘in principle’

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Tokyo will ban Russian crude oil imports “in principle,” as part of a Group of Seven (G7) campaign to counter Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

He made the pledge after an online meeting of G7 leaders on Sunday. “For a country heavily dependent on energy imports, it’s a very difficult decision. But G7 coordination is most important at a time like now,” Kishida stated, according to a statement released by the Japanese government. Russia is Japan’s fifth-biggest supplier of crude oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Canada’s PM announces new weapons for Ukraine

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced new weapons and equipment for Ukraine after an unannounced visit to Kyiv.

Trudeau, addressing a news conference after talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky, also stated Canada was imposing new sanctions on Russian individuals and entities in connection with Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Canada, he said, was reopening its embassy in Kyiv.

Trudeau stressed Russian President Vladimir Putin “can only lose” in Ukraine following his surprise visit to the country Sunday.

In an interview with Reuters, Trudeau was asked what he would tell Putin ahead of Russia’s Victory Day, which commemorates the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II. He replied that he only sees one outcome for the Russian leader.

“He is inflicting atrocities upon civilians, and it’s all something that he is doing because he thought he could win,” the Canadian prime minister said, adding, “But he can only lose.”

“What Putin needs to understand is that the West is absolutely determined and resolved to stand against what he is doing,” Trudeau continued.

“His illegal war, his escalations, his crossing of red lines by choosing to further invade Ukraine means that we will do as a world everything we can to make sure that he loses,” he noted.

Russia has ‘forgotten’ all that mattered to WWII victors: Zelensky

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky stated Russia has forgotten everything that mattered to the victors of World War II.

Denouncing Russia’s heavy shelling in the east of the country, including a strike on a school that he says killed 60 people, Zelensky noted that while Moscow prepares to commemorate the Soviet Union’s defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II, Russian troops are attacking civilians in Ukraine.

“Russia has forgotten everything that was important to the victors of World War II,” Zelensky said in his nightly address.

“Civilians who simply hid in the school from the shelling. It was a targeted blow to the school. Another crime of the occupiers,” he added.

On Monday, Russians will mark the 77th anniversary of victory in what Russia calls the Great Patriotic War.

Thousands of soldiers will march across the Red Square in Moscow followed by tanks, armoured vehicles and missile launchers.

Zelensky claimed that about 60 people who were sheltering at a school in the eastern village of Bilohorivka were killed in a Russian bombing.

“As a result of a Russian strike on Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region, about 60 people were killed, civilians, who simply hid at the school, sheltering from shelling,” the Ukrainian leader stated in his nightly video address.

Earlier, the governor of the Luhansk region, said that about 90 people were sheltering at the school and that about 60 people were feared dead.

UK places fresh sanctions on Russia, Belarus

The UK is placing fresh sanctions on Russia and Belarus, including import tariffs on precious metals and export bans.