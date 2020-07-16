230,000 Iranian Patients Recover from COVID-19

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman says 230,608 coronavirus patients have recovered from the disease so far and been discharged from the hospital.

In a press briefing on Thursday, Sima-Sadat Lari said 198 people have also died of the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities to 13,608.

She confirmed 2,500 new cases of infection with the novel coronavirus, raising the total number of cases to 267,061.

3,471 patients are also in severe conditions of the disease, she added.

Lari noted that 2,073,791 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country.

According to Lari, East Azarbaijan, West Azarbaijan, Khuzestan, Khorasan Razavi, Bushehr, Hormozgan, Kurdistan, Zanjan, Golestan, Ilam, Kermanshah, and Mazandaran provinces are considered as “red zones” today.

Tehran, Fars, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, Alborz, Ardabil, Kerman, Lorestan, Hamadan, Yazd, South Khorasan, North Khorasan, Isfahan, and Sistan and Baluchestan provinces are also in orange zone, she added.