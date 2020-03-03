23 Iranian Lawmakers Test Positive for Coronavirus

Mesri noted that as the MPs are in close contact with people, they can carry different viruses from different parts of the country and a new virus may be created.

“We advise lawmakers not to be in touch with people so that they won’t be harmed,” he noted.

Iran’s Parliament has cancelled its open sessions due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

The Islamic Republic’s health ministry announced on Tuesday that 11 more people had died from the new coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s overall death toll to 77.

In all, 2,336 people have been infected, including 835 new cases — the biggest increase in a single day since the COVID-19 outbreak began in the country nearly two weeks ago.