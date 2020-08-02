208 More Patients Die of COVID-19 in Iran: Ministry

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman says 208 more patients have died of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, increasing the overall death toll to 17,190.

In her press briefing on Sunday, Sima-Sadat Lari confirmed 2,685 new cases of COVID-19 infection, raising the total number of infections to 309,437.

The spokeswoman said 268,102 patients have so far recovered from COVID-19, but 4,089 are still in critical conditions because of more severe infection.

Lari added that so far 2,508,418 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country.

She said the high-risk “red” zones include Tehran, Mazandaran, Fars, East Azarbaijan, Isfahan, Ardabil, Khorasan Razavi, North Khorasan, Alborz, Semnan, Lorestan, Golestan, Kerman, Hormozgan, and Ilam provinces.

The “orange” zones also include West Azarbaijan, Khuzestan, Bushehr, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Zanjan, Hamadan, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, Markazi, Yazd, Gilan, and Qom provinces, according to the spokeswoman.