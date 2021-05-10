Iran’s COVID-19 Fatalities Exceed 75,000: Ministry

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman has confirmed 351 new deaths caused by the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, increasing the overall death toll to 75,261.

In a press briefing on Monday, Sima-Sadat Lari reported 18,408 new cases of COVID-19 infection, raising the total number of cases to 2,673,219.

So far, Lari added, 2,127,192 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Lari said 5,533 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 17,206,735 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

She said 1,469,701 people have so far received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 290,347 have received the second dose.