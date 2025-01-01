IFP ExclusiveViews

2025: Challenges and opportunities for West Asia

By IFP Editorial Staff
In an interview with Iran Newspaper, Iran's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Alireza Enayati highlighted the main foreign policy challenges for West Asia in the New Year.

According to Enayati, the most significant challenge for West Asia in 2025 remains the aggressions by the Israeli regime.

He criticized the regime for not adhering to international laws and principles and for its aggressive behavior in the past year and a half in Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, and Iran.

Enayati pointed out that the war following Operation Al-Aqsa Storm in October 2023 has led to widespread destruction in Gaza, resulting in the death of over 50,000 people and the displacement and injury of many others and has spilled over in the region.

He expressed concerns that with political changes in the US, the Israeli regime might gain more leeway to continue its violent approach, maintaining a constant state of crisis and tension in the region.

Enayati stressed the importance of regional and international cooperation to curb the aggression and establish a ceasefire in Palestine and other affected areas.

He called for a unified approach among regional countries to strengthen relations based on shared interests and to implement mechanisms that could mitigate the impact of the Israeli regime’s actions.

