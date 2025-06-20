IncidentsHealthcareIFP ExclusiveSecurity

2,000 Iranians injured in Zionist regime’s attacks treated and discharged

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iran’s Ministry of Health and Medical Education says that 2,000 people injured in recent attacks by the Zionist regime have been successfully treated and discharged from hospitals across the country.

According to the ministry, 2,800 wounded people had been admitted for medical care since the beginning of the attacks last Friday.

The Ministry of Health underlined that there are currently no problems in the country’s healthcare and treatment infrastructure, despite ongoing pressures.i`

The statement also reported that six ambulances have been completely destroyed and are out of service, while 14 healthcare personnel have been injured and two have been martyred in the line of duty by the Israeli attacks.

One Iranian hospital was hit by Israeli rocket attacks on Friday morning.

