20-year-old Iranian confirmed as shortest man on earth

Afshin is the fourth-shortest man ever verified by Guinness World Records.

He was flown to the Dubai office of Guinness World Records where measurements were taken three times in 24 hours.

Afshin was discovered in a remote village located in the city of Bookan in Iran’s West Azerbaijan Province.

Afshin’s life in Northern Iran hasn’t been easy. Unable to attend school due to his size, Afshin has struggled with literacy. However, he is delighted to have recently learnt to write his name.

“Continuing treatment and my son’s physical weakness are the main reasons why he stopped studying, otherwise he has no mental problems,” said Esmaeil Ghaderzadeh, Afshin’s father.

Afshin is however hi-tech savvy and is well-versed in using a smartphone, despite finding it difficult to carry.

“Phones in general are heavy to use for a long time, yet I still manage,” Afshin says.

He spends most of his days watching cartoons and, more recently, scrolling through social media.

“Tom and Jerry” is one of Afshin’s favorite cartoons. Afshin also loves watching football and is a fan of Esteghlal Football Club in Iran