20 new satellites under development in Iran: Official

Speaking on Wednesday, during a visit to the 2025 INOTEX Exhibition at the Iran International Innovation Zone, ISA chief Hassan Salarieh said the development of these satellites—including the key “Shahid Soleimani” satellite constellation—is being carried out by consortia made up of state institutions and private firms.

In a move to support Iran’s space-based economy and advance remote sensing capabilities, Salarieh announced a guaranteed purchase program for satellite imagery produced by domestically built satellites. The initiative is being led by private companies with ISA backing.

“The private sector’s role in our space industry has expanded rapidly over the past three years,” Salarieh noted.

“While space missions were once exclusively handled by government agencies, today private companies are delivering a substantial share of our operational projects.”

Salarieh added the Iranian Space Agency is using INOTEX 2025 as a platform to promote private sector capabilities and encourage new partnerships. The space-focused pavilions at the exhibition are offering visitors a firsthand look at satellite technologies, data solutions, and other innovations developed by Iranian knowledge-based firms.

He stressed the urgency of accelerating space missions in order to maintain Iran’s position in the competitive global space landscape. “Private sector participation is not just beneficial—it’s a national necessity,” Salarieh said, referring to Iran’s Comprehensive Space Development Document.

The 13th edition of INOTEX, which runs through May 2 at Pardis Technology Park, has attracted more than 500 startups, innovation centers, and investors from Iran and abroad. This year’s exhibition features a wide range of events, including the “INOTEX Pitch” startup competition, keynote speeches, mentoring sessions, and a showcase of advanced technologies.

Artificial intelligence has taken a central role in the 2025 event, with several booths dedicated to AI-based solutions. Startups are presenting applications in medical AI, robotics, natural language processing, machine vision, and big data.