Report: 20 children among victims in Israeli strike on residential building in Iran

The 14-story building was hit early Saturday morning, according to IRIB footage showing ongoing rescue operations at the site.

Emergency teams continue to remove debris in search of bodies believed to be buried under the rubble.

Local officials stated that approximately 60 residents were killed in the strike, and the bodies of 38 victims have so far been recovered. The remains of at least 10 children are still believed to be under the collapsed structure.

Footage from the scene displayed blood-stained baby clothes, children’s bicycles, toys, and schoolbooks retrieved from the wreckage. Personal photographs of young victims were also shown by the reporter on the ground, who described the situation as “devastating.”

The attack has drawn strong condemnation worldwide.