1953 Iranian Coup Symbol of US Irresponsible Interference: Tehran

A senior Iranian official says the 1953 Iranian coup d’état symbolized the Untied States’ interference in other countries’ affairs.

Mahmoud Vaezi said Washington has meddled in other countries’ domestic affairs time and again.

“Sixty-seven years ago on such a day, the Americans overthrew the democratically elected government of Iran by contributing to a disgraceful coup,” said Vaezi, the chief of staff of the Iranian president.

“The 1953 coup was neither the first instance of US meddling in other countries’ internal affairs, nor will it be the last one,” he noted.

“In the minds of Iranian people, this event was a symbol of the United States’ wickedness and irresponsible interference,” he noted.

“The 1953 coup d’état is one of the most important and most determining political events in contemporary history and triggered many of bitter events in Iran’s history,” he underlined.

“It was the first coup mounted with direct and overt interference of foreigners in order to topple the government of Mohammad Mosaddegh in Iran in connivance with the agents and mercenaries of the former Iranian Shah,” he said.

“Of course, 25 years after that dark day, zelous Iranians staged a revolution that blocked the path to any foreign intervention in the country’s affairs and people’s fate,” he said.

“Many years on, all Iranian people still abide by their allegiance,” Vaezi noted.

“Independence and rejecting foreigners’ domination is the national commitment of all of us. This is a reality that acquisitive entities will have to accept sooner or later,” he said.