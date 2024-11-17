Israel’s president cancels trip to world climate summit due to security concerns

A statement reported by Israeli Channel 12 said: “In light of the security situation assessment and for security concerns, President Herzog has decided to cancel his trip to Azerbaijan to attend the climate summit.”

The statement did not provide details on the “security concerns”, but Israel’s ongoing 13-month war on Gaza – which has killed nearly 44,000 people, most of them women and children – has damaged Israel’s reputation in the eyes of the international public, millions of whom fiercely oppose the war.

Herzog was scheduled to attend the international summit, which includes leaders from around the world. His visit to Azerbaijan, a country neighboring Iran, was planned to be short, lasting only a few hours.

Herzog was supposed to participate in the COP29 climate conference in the country on Nov. 20, reported Israeli daily the Jerusalem Post.

COP29 began in Baku, on Nov. 11 and lasts through Nov. 22.