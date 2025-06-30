Over 1,500 explosion-induced earthquakes recorded amid 12-day US-Israeli strikes on Iran

Zare confirmed that seismic monitoring stations across Iran and neighboring countries logged all ground tremors linked to missile and drone strikes, which reportedly involved over 3,400 projectiles targeting sites in 24 Iranian provinces.

These explosions, especially near nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, generated earthquakes of up to magnitude 2.

While such quakes are considered small, Zare warned that if explosions had occurred directly on active fault lines, the consequences could have been far more destructive.

He also raised concerns over secondary risks, especially in Tehran, where sinkhole-prone urban areas could collapse due to repeated underground shockwaves.

Artificial quakes from military or mining activity are distinguishable from natural ones, Zare said, citing global seismic data sharing.

He stressed that while Iran has seen no unconventional blasts in 30 years, standard military tests and mining explosions frequently cause minor quakes with magnitudes under 4.