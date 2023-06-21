15-year-old Palestinian girl injured by Israeli troops dies of wounds

Palestinian sources have confirmed that Sedil Naghniyeh died from her injuries at a hospital in Jenin. This brings the total number of casualties from Monday’s raid on Jenin to seven.

Eyewitness testimonies indicate that Naghniyeh was struck by a live bullet in her head while she was in the front yard of her house in the Jenin refugee camp. She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, and doctors made efforts to stabilize her over the past day.

Her family says that Sedil was the only daughter with four other brothers.

Early on Monday, Israeli soldiers stormed the Jenin refugee camp and fired live ammunition, stun grenades and toxic gas. Combat helicopters were used for the first time in decades after the ensuing hours-long exchange of gunfire between Palestinian fighters and the Israeli army.

Israeli forces also targeted medical crews in Jenin on Monday. According to Nibal Farsakh, media and information officer at the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS), at least four ambulances were hit by Israeli fire.

Since the start of 2023, Israeli forces have killed at least 170 Palestinians, including 26 children, according to the Palestinian health ministry. The death toll includes 36 Palestinians killed by the Israeli army during a four-day assault on the besieged Gaza Strip between May 9 and 13.