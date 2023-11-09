12th martyrdom anniv. of “father of Iran’s missiles” underway

Tehrani Moghaddam’s pivotal role in fortifying Iran’s missile strength earned him profound respect, and his contributions remain a cornerstone in the country’s defense systems.

As ceremonies and tributes unfolded nationwide, dignitaries and citizens alike paid homage to his indelible impact on the country’s defense infrastructure.

The enduring reverence for Tehrani Moghaddam underscores the pivotal role he played in bolstering Iran’s missile capabilities, ensuring his name remains etched in the annals، of the history.

He was an Iranian military commander in the Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps and designer of Iran’s ballistic missile project, and died at the age of 51 during an arsenal explosion.

