Hadianfar also said most of the road crashes have happened in Khorasan Razavi, Tehran, Fars, Kerman and Isfahan Provinces.

He blamed the accidents on fatigue, eating and drinking as well as talking on cellphone while driving.

Nowruz, which falls on the spring equinox to the minute, is a 13-day celebration of the Persian New Year.

This year’s Nowruz begins on Tuesday March 21. But the New Years travels have already started.