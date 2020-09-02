125 More Iranians Die of Novel Coronavirus: Ministry

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman says 125 people have died of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, increasing the total number of deaths to 21,797.

In a press briefing on Wednesday, Sima-Sadat Lari confirmed 1,858 new cases of COVID-19 infection, raising the total number of infections to 378,752.

The spokeswoman said 326,801 patients have so far recovered from COVID-19 or been discharged from hospital, but 3,693 are still in critical conditions of the disease.

Lari added that so far 3,281,961 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country.

She said the high-risk “red” zones include Tehran, Qom, Mazandaran, East Azarbaijan, Isfahan, Yazd, Khorasan Razavi, North Khorasan, Semnan, Gilan, Zanjan, Qazvin, and Kerman provinces.

The “orange” zones also include Lorestan, Ardabil, Golestan, Markazi, Alborz, Hormozgan, Ilam, Fars, Bushehr, West Azarbaijan, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Kermanshah, South Khorasan, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, and Khuzestan provinces, she added.