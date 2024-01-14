100 days of Gaza war ‘staining humanity’: UN

“The massive death, destruction, displacement, hunger, loss and grief of the last 100 days are staining our shared humanity,” the head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, Philippe Lazzarini, said in a statement as he visited the Gaza Strip.

“It’s been 100 days since the devastating war started, killing and displacing people in Gaza, following the horrific attacks that Hamas and other groups carried out against people in Israel. It’s been 100 days of ordeal and anxiety for hostages and their families,” he added.

The government information office in the Gaza Strip announced that Gaza City and areas in the north need 1,300 food trucks per day.

Before the war started on October 7, an average of 2,000 trucks used to enter the Gaza Strip on a daily basis through the Rafah border crossing in the south.

That number has severely declined over the past three months, already exacerbating a worsening humanitarian crisis as nearly half of the territory’s population faces famine.

Ashraf al-Qudra, the health ministry’s spokesman in the Gaza Strip, has warned that the southern city of Rafah is reaching a breaking point due to the influx of hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians and their families.

“Rafah’s infrastructure, services, and health infrastructure are fragile and cannot handle the needs of 1.3 million citizens and displaced people,” al-Qudra wrote on Telegram.

The health ministry also said in a statement that only six remaining ambulances are in operation in the entire Gaza Strip.

“We are still struggling to operate some essential services, including intensive care units and nurseries,” it added.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry also stressed in a statement the fact that Israel is continuing its attacks on Gaza on the heels of the genocide case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) shows that it has no respect for international law.

The ministry accused Israel’s military of carrying out “war crimes” and ignoring international calls to protect civilians.

It also condemned the latest round of Israeli military raids in the occupied West Bank, which have become a daily occurrence amid the war.Gaza