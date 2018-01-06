Qatar to Invest in Tourism Industry of Iran’s Kish Island

During the meeting, the Iranian and Qatari delegations conferred on ways to make investment to boost tourism industry in Kish, which is set to cooperate with Doha in hosting the FIFA World Cup 2022.

The meeting was attended by a number of Iranian officials in tourism industry including the tourism and investment deputy chiefs of Kish Free Zone Organization as well as the CEO of Kish Air and the chair of board of directors of Petrosazeh Kavian Company, a Farsi report by Khabar Online said on Saturday.

The participants also discussed possible ways to enhance cooperation between Qatar Airways and Iranian airlines.

The Qatari delegation made the visit to Iran with the aim of exploring Kish Airport’s infrastructures as well as the required conditions for hosting Qatar Airways flights.

Exploring the current conditions for constructing new hotels in Kish and creating new infrastructures in Kish Airport are among other priorities of the Qatari delegation during their visit to Iran.

Head of Qatar’s Hotel Owners Association Sheikh Nawaf Al-Thani is expected to visit Kish Island in the near future at the official invitation of Iranian officials.

During his visit, the Qatari investor will explore the island’s condition for construction new hotels and making investments in other related fields.

In the wake of tensions erupted between Qatar and a group of Persian Gulf states headed by Saudi Arabia in June 2017, many Qatari tourists have decided to spend their weekends in the Iranian island of Kish.

Since then, Saudi Arabia has led close allies such as the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain in imposing a harsh trade and transport boycott against tiny, gas-rich Qatar, accusing it of financing terrorism and seeking better ties with Iran. Qatar has vehemently denied the accusations, countering that its Arab rivals are seeking to curtail its sovereignty and reign in its influential television channel Al Jazeera.