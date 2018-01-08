Piazoo: A Yummy Traditional Iranian Food

Piazoo looks like broth and is one of the oldest and most delicious meals in Iran’s cold province of Zanjan.

Years ago, local women cooked the meal with onions, walnuts, tomatoes, lentils, dried apricots and potatoes and served it when family members got together during the cold winter nights.

Ingredients:

Lentils: 1 cupful

Dried Apricots and Cherry Plums: 1 cupful

Tomato Paste: 2 spoonfuls

Wheat Flour or Ground Walnuts: 2 spoonfuls

Oil: As much as necessary

Salt and Turmeric: As much necessary

Recipe

First, rinse the dried apricots and cherry plums in warm water and leave them be for some time. Sauté chopped onions in a little oil. Then add wheat flour or ground walnuts.

After that, add tomato paste, salt and turmeric. Finally, add lentils. Add enough water and put the meal on the oven to boil.

Turn down the flame, so that the lentils are cooked through. After the food is cooked, add the apricots and cherry plums. Their sour taste will give a special flavour to the food. Check that there is neither too little nor too much water. After the food is completely cooked, serve it and enjoy your meal.