Iran Sympathises with Algeria over Deadly Plane Crash

In a statement on Wednesday, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi offered sympathy to the Algerian government and nation as well as the bereaved families of the victims.

At least 257 people have been killed after a military plane crashed near the Boufarik airbase outside the Algerian capital, Algiers, according to Algerian state television.

Algerian state TV reported that the plane, an Ilyushin Il-76, mostly carried soldiers when it went down shortly after takeoff on Wednesday morning.

Algeria’s defence ministry was quoted as saying that 247 passengers and 10 crew members were among the dead following the crash.

According to a local news website, the plane was heading to the western Algerian city of Bechar.