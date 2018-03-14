Europe to Lose Iran If It Leans towards US: Araqchi

Araqchi said the Europeans are walking on a thin line because “if they incline toward the US, they will lose Iran.”

He said Iran has made it clear for the Europeans that if they fail to convince the US to remain in the JCPOA, Iran will pull out of it.

“If the nuclear deal is preserved, the US will again seek to restrict and confront Iran. To this effect, they will make serious attempts. So, even if we continue to stick to the JCPOA with Europeans without the US, the latter will increase its pressure and this will make the conditions harder,” he was quoted as saying in a Farsi report by Khabar Online.

He went on to say that the US is seriously seeking to pull out of the nuclear deal. “The replacement of US Foreign Secretary Rex Tillerson has been made for this purpose or at least one of the reasons behind his replacement was the Iran nuclear deal,”