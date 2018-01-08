11-Year-Old Car Designer Makes Headlines in Iran

Hossein Ataei, 11, is an inventor and concept car designer. A number of leading companies like Tesla and Volvo have expressed their interests in recruiting the Iranian genius, according to media reports.

Ataei has at least sixteen inventions out of which six ones have been registered. Instead of going to school, he is now teaching at universities.

He has ranked first in CATIA Industrial Drawing competition in Tehran Technical Complex. Ataei also has won the first title in 3D Max (a cutting-edge drawing software) in Academic Centre for Education, Culture and Research.

The Iranian genius hails from Karaj in Alborz province near Tehran. He studies through distant education and goes to school only one day in a year to take his examinations.

He has already unveiled his brilliant innovations in aerospace, electronic, shipping industry and urban and office furniture.

Ataei also has some innovative ideas in vehicle designing which have got the attentions of the leading car manufactures across the globe. According to him, to implement his innovations, he only needs some basic needs like a cutting-edge laptop with the latest software for industrial drawing.

His father says Hossein is very accurate and active in his personal life and takes seriously his religious duties. He is a practicing Muslim who says his prayers on time.

Hossein is so creative that he says has no worries about his innovations being copied by others. He says he depends on his creative mind to put together new ideas.

He has already designed the architecture of two Martyrdom Gardens in the northern province of Gilan.

Head of Alborz Province Science and Technology Park Ataollah Rabbani highlighted the genius of Hossein and said the teenager is now recruited by the Alborz Science and Technology Park.

“Ataei is expected to be introduced in the coming week during a technology exhibition in Alborz province,” he noted.