Zionist aggression against Iran: 2nd Sharif University nuclear scientist assassinated along with wife in targeted killing

The assassination marks the second killing of a Sharif University nuclear scientist in recent weeks.

According to Sharif University’s official newspaper, “With deep sorrow, anger, and pride, we received the news of the martyrdom of Dr. Seyed Isar Tabatabaei Ghomsheh, a distinguished and largely unknown contributor to Iran’s nuclear industry, who was martyred along with his honorable wife, Ms. Mansoureh Haji Salem, at their home during last week’s attacks”.

Dr. Tabatabaei, who began his Master’s in Mechanical Engineering in 2004 and later pursued a Ph.D. in Nuclear Engineering at the same university, had quietly dedicated years of his life to Iran’s nuclear program.

The targeted killing has been widely condemned within Iranian academic and political circles, with many describing it as a clear violation of international law and an attack on Iran’s scientific sovereignty.

Several Iranian scientists have been killed during week-long aggression by the Zionist regime against Iran.