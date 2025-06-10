Former FM Zarif: No one will sacrifice their interests for Iran; even Saudi Arabia realized US shield is flawed

Zarif stressed that Iran must maintain relations with Europe, China, and Russia, acknowledging that “no one will sacrifice their own interests for us.”

He noted the claim that Saudi Arabia has realized the US security umbrella is “full of holes.”

Zarif criticized the West’s “normative self-centeredness,” especially Europe’s stance on human rights and the Holocaust. “Europe should forever feel ashamed of the Holocaust, but what does that have to do with Palestine and Gaza?” he asked.

He siad Iran is mistakenly bridging Europe and the US on key issues, including the 2003 nuclear negotiations, calling it a strategic misstep.

He further argued that Europe’s dependence on Israel has eroded its normative power.

Zarif emphasizef the decline of American hegemony, attributing it to overreliance on military power, while praising China for choosing economic and technological competition instead.