Zarif Calls for Collective Action to Counter US Sanctions

In a tweet on Sunday, Mohammad Javad Zarif said Washington is addicted to imposing sanctions.

“The US’ approach to sanctions betrays a pathological and reckless addiction – a condition that renders no bounds or boundary to what the US may or may not do,” he tweeted.

Zarif said collective determination is needed to tackle the sanctions.

“And this addictive behavior affects friends and foes alike, unless collectively pushed back,” he added.

Zarif’s remarks come as Washington has imposed several rounds of sanctions on Tehran since President Donald Trump withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) last year.

The restrictions have hit Iran’s oil sector, among other things, reducing its exports.

Sanctions have also affected Iranian patients. Iranian children suffering from a rare skin condition known as EB are the new victims of the US bans. They are losing their lives as the US anti-Iran measures have hampered the flow of vital medical products.

Iran says Washington needs to lift all sanctions without any preconditions before any possible engagement between Tehran and Washington.