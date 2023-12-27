Yemen’s Houthis hit Israel-bound ship, other targets

The Yemeni Navy conducted a missile strike against the vessel, which it identified as “commercial ship MSC United”, the forces said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The targeting of the ship came after the crew, for the third time, ignored calls from the naval forces, as well as repeated fiery warning messages,” the statement added.

The armed forces also reported striking the port of Eilat in the southernmost part of the occupied territories as well as “other areas in occupied Palestine”.

The attacks, the statement said, were carried out “in solidarity with the oppressed Palestinian people who continue to face killing, destruction, siege, and starvation.”

The Yemeni forces say they would stop targeting the vessels only if the Israeli regime ended its ongoing war on Gaza and siege of the Palestinian coastal sliver.

Nearly 21,000 people, most of them women and children, have been killed since the onset of the military campaign that the regime started to wage following an operation staged by Gaza’s resistance movements.

The Yemeni attacks have reportedly inflicted three billion dollars in damage on the Israeli economy by increasing the price of the goods that are imported to the occupied territories three times.

Several international shipping giants have cancelled sending their ships through the Bab al-Mandab Strait in the Red Sea since Yemen’s Armed Forces vowed to target the ships that could use the strait to reach the occupied territories.