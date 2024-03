Muslims believe that the three-night prayers on the 19th, 21st, and 23rd of the holy fasting month of Ramadan will cleanse their souls of their sins.

Laylat al-Qadr is also concurrent with the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Ali, the first Shia Imam.

Below you can find the pictures of the spiritual ceremony at Imamzadeh Saleh in Tehran’s Darband neighborhood: