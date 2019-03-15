IRGC Holds Large-Scale Drone Drills over Persian Gulf

In the combat and assault drill, codenamed ‘Ela Beit ul-Muqaddas-1’ (Towards al-Quds), the IRGC Aerospace Force flew tens of military drones toward a target on a tiny island in the Persian Gulf.

The strike aircraft, including 50 Iranian versions of the US RQ-170 Sentinel stealth drones, took off from bases as far as a thousand kilometers away from the operation zone to bomb the target.

During the war game, attended by IRGC Lieutenant Commander Brigadier General Hossein Salami and Aerospace Force Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, the 50 Iranian RQ-170 drones and a number of other combat and assault pilotless planes raided a spot on Bani Farur Island in Iran’s territorial waters in the Persian Gulf.

All the aircraft in the war game successfully bombed the target at the same time.

In comments on the sidelines of the drill, Commander of the Khatam al-Anbia Headquarters Major General Gholam Ali Rashid said the large-scale war game with such a high number of homegrown drones, some of which have reached the target zone from far distances for a precise air raid, should humiliate the US.