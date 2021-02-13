Window of Opportunity for US Getting Closed: Zarif

The Iranian foreign minister says the current window of opportunity for the United States is fast closing, urging the Biden administration to make up for the past mistakes of his predecessor Donald Trump as soon as possible.

Mohammad Javad Zarif said the Trump administration bet on the myth that Iran is a nation which can be coerced into choosing between collapse and submission.

“All of us saw what the result of that bet was,” the top diplomat said in a message marking the 42nd anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

“The reality is that Trump was not the first, but the seventh consecutive US president who made that bet and lost,” he added.

“Now with a new government in office in Washington, there is a chance to try a new approach, but the current window is getting closed fast,” said Zarif.

He said the Iranian government will soon have to adopt fresh “remedial measures” if the United States and Europe fail to fulfil their obligations.

The foreign minister underlined the new measures will, as instructed by the Iranian Parliament, include Iran scaling down its cooperation with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors.

“This could be avoided only if the US decides to learn a lesson from Trump’s failure,” he said.