White House says US has sent Iran ‘detailed and acceptable proposal’ for a nuclear accord

“President Trump has made it clear that Iran can never obtain a nuclear bomb,” Leavitt said in a statement, confirming that the US proposal has been communicated to Iran.

She declines to provide further details.

Trump noted on Friday that an Iran deal was possible in the “not-too-distant future.”

Earlier, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed Iran’s having received parts of a proposal from the United States as conveyed by Oman’s top diplomat, whose country is serving as the intermediary in indirect talks between Tehran and Washington.

The foreign minister did not disclose the contents of the proposal, but emphasized that Tehran’s response would be measured and consistent with its sovereign values and priorities.

“It (the portions of the proposals that have been conveyed to Iran) will be appropriately responded to in line with the principles, national interests, and rights of the people of Iran.”

Iran and the United States have been engaged in indirect Omani-facilitated talks since April in an effort to resolve outstanding issues between the two sides.

The US has, on multiple occasions, threatened military attack against Iran’s nuclear sites and also insisted on the Islamic Republic’s reducing its uranium enrichment levels to “zero.”

Tehran, though, has maintained that recognition of its nuclear rights and the lifting of the US’s illegal and unilateral sanctions were non-negotiable matters.