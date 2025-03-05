Araghchi argued that the confrontation revealed deep fractures within the Western alliance and highlighted the fragility of US foreign policy coordination.

He questioned whether the clash was intentional or accidental, suggesting it underscored the growing influence of internal political pressures on global decision-making.

The article also examined Ukraine’s evolving role in international politics. Once heavily dependent on Western support, Zelensky’s assertive stance during the dispute signaled a shift among smaller nations resisting subordinate roles.

Araghchi warned that this could strain Western unity, particularly in Europe, where countries like France and Germany have taken a more cautious approach to the Ukraine conflict.

Araghchi noted that Russia is closely monitoring these developments, viewing the discord as evidence of Western vulnerability. He highlighted Russia’s efforts to strengthen ties with China and the Global South to reshape the global power balance.

For Iran, Araghchi emphasized the importance of maintaining an independent foreign policy rooted in self-reliance and national interests.

He argued that Iran’s resilience against external pressures, including sanctions and military threats, demonstrates the value of strategic autonomy in an increasingly unstable world.