White House considering over $1bn in new arms for Israel

The proposed transfers would be amongst the largest since Israel invaded Gaza, the newspaper said.

Quoting US officials, the WSJ added “the deals under consideration include transfers of $700 million in 120 mm tank ammunition, $500 million in tactical vehicles and less than $100 million in 120 mm mortar rounds”.

The sales require congressional leaders to sign off and could take months or years to be delivered.

These sales would be the first since Iran’s weekend barrage of drones and missiles on Israel in retaliation for the deadly strike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus, Syria.

Israel launched the devastating war on Gaza on October 7, 2023 after the territory’s Palestinian resistance groups carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

Since then, the United States has supplied the Tel Aviv with more than 10,000 tons of military equipment, and used its veto power against all United Nations Security Council resolutions that called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Since the start of the aggression, the Tel Aviv has killed more than 34,000 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, according to the health ministry in the territory. The campaign has devastated large swathes of Gaza, destroyed hospitals and displaced most of its population of 2.3 million.