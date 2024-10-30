WFP warns lack of aid to Gaza could have “catastrophic consequences”

Citing a report from the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, the WFP said more than 90% of Gaza’s population will face severe food insecurity by November, and that more could be impacted by famine if conditions don’t improve.

The agency called for the opening of more border crossing points into Gaza, adding that the movement of humanitarian aid into the strip is facing “severe” restrictions.

“During the month of October, only 5,000 metric tons of food have been delivered into Gaza, amounting to just 20 percent of basic food assistance for the 1.1 million people who depend on the WFP’s lifesaving support,” it noted.

WFP also criticized new Israeli legislation that limits the activities of UNRWA, the UN’s agency for Palestinian refugees, stressing the move would have “devastating consequences” for the most vulnerable.

More than 1.9 million Palestinians are displaced and the Gaza Strip faces widespread shortages of food, water and medicine.

The Israeli army has continued its devastating offensive on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border incursion by Hamas last October, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

More than 43,060 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 101,200 injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.