West Asia on brink of full-blown disaster due to Israeli actions: Iran

Addressing the United Nations Security Council Stakeout in New York on Wednesday, the Iranian foreign minister said, “The Security Council has been called upon to convene regarding the situation in Lebanon. The situation in Lebanon and the region is unprecedentedly alarming. Let me be frank: the region is on the brink of a full-scale catastrophe.”

“If unchecked, the world will face catastrophic consequences unlike anything before. Israel has been mass murdering civilians in Gaza and now it seems to be replicating the same in Lebanon by waging a war of aggression against the country. Israel has already turned Gaza into ‘the hell of the earth’, as a senior UN official aptly described, through its genocidal campaign,” Araghchi added.

“Over 42,000 innocent Palestinians were murdered, 93,000 wounded, and critical infrastructure decimated. Now Israel is repeating its crimes in Lebanon. In just one week, Israel has unleashed brutal attacks on Lebanese cities, killing hundreds of women and children. Israel, as a rogue aggressive regime, has crossed all red lines.”

“For this terrorist regime, international law, human rights, and peace mean nothing. Israel’s ultimate sinister intention is to set the whole region into fire. Israel’s invasion of Lebanon is unlawful and criminal for sure. It is an act of aggression. The Charter of the UN is blatantly violated,” the Iranian foreign minister noted.

Stressing the need for the UN Security Council to intervene to restore peace and security, Araghchi said, “The Islamic Republic of Iran has repeatedly warned of the consequences of Israel’s malicious acts in the region. The international community cannot ignore the role of the United States and its allies in enabling Israel’s atrocities. Unwavering support from the US and certain Western States has emboldened Israel to commit crimes with impunity. This impunity, coupled with Security Council inaction, has pushed the region toward disaster.”

“The Israeli leaders must understand that their crimes will not go unpunished. The path to de-escalation is clear; Israel must immediately stop its attacks on Gaza and Lebanon,” he stressed.

“The Security Council must act now to halt Israel’s war and enforce an immediate ceasefire, and by that to save innocent lives. If not, the region risks full-scale conflict, and history will hold Israel’s enablers, especially the United States, responsible,” Araghchi stated.

“Iran stands firmly with the government and the people of Lebanon. Iran has already shown tremendous patience and restraint for the sake of regional peace and stability. Iran firmly upholds its inherent right to defend its vital interests,” the foreign minister concluded.