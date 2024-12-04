“We will not be finished” 

Organized by 13 NGOs, the event aims to raise awareness about the plight of children affected by conflict.

The event is supported by the National Network of Humanitarian NGOs and the Institute for the Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults in Iran.

Scheduled for December 9-10, 2024, the event will kick off with the presence of officials, media representatives, and international figures.

Attendees can expect to see over 75 artworks created by Iranian children, alongside performances, video art displays, letter-writing activities, and olive tree planting.

Each activity symbolizes a message of hope and support for the children of Gaza and Lebanon.

The second day of the event features a specialized program with university professors, focusing on the role of media, children, and NGOs.

Several international organizations, such as the Institute for Development Activists and the Women’s Economic Development Center, are going to help bring attention to the humanitarian needs of these children.

Thousands of children have been killed during the Israeli onslaught against Gaza and its aggression against Lebanon.