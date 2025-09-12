Veteran Iranian daf player Alaeddin Yassini dies at 58

Yassini, a prominent figure in the musical tradition of Kurdistan, died of a heart attack at a hospital in Bijar, said Mansour Moradi, a fellow daf player.

His body will be transferred to Sanandaj and laid to rest in the city’s artists’ cemetery.

Born in 1967, Yassini was the son of the renowned musician Sediq Yassini and a distinguished student of master Khalifeh Karim Safvati.

Over the decades, he became widely respected for his command of Sufi and devotional rhythms, as well as for his dedication to teaching the daf voluntarily to younger generations.

His efforts helped train hundreds of new players and expanded the presence of Kurdish percussion in Iran’s musical landscape.

Yassini performed in numerous concerts inside and outside Iran, served as a juror in the Daf Navaye Rahmat festival, and most recently judged the daf category at the 18th National Youth Music Festival.

The Iranian Music Association expressed condolences, calling his death “a painful loss” for the nation’s music community.