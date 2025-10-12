Veteran Iranian actor Mohammad Kasebi dies at 75

In a statement shared with the Ministry of Culture, Kasebi’s daughter expressed deep sorrow over her father’s death, describing him as “a kind husband, loving father, and a noble man.”

Born on May 25, 1951, in Tehran, Kasebi began his artistic career at the age of 13 in Youth Theater and joined the Tehran Theater Department in 1971.

Although initially admitted to study medicine, he chose to pursue acting and graduated from the College of Dramatic Arts in 1974.

Kasebi was among the founding members of the Islamic Art and Thought Center, later known as the Art Bureau, and contributed to establishing Iran’s Performing Arts Center.

He gained national recognition for his roles in popular television series as well.

He also starred in acclaimed films including Father (1995), and The Wall, earning several nominations and awards at the Fajr Film Festival.