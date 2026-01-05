Venezuelan VP strikes softer tone, calls for “cooperation” with US

The agenda, she said in a statement on social media, would be aimed at “shared development, within the framework of international law to strengthen lasting community coexistence.”

Rodríguez said Venezuela will “prioritize” moving toward “balanced and respectful international relations” with the US and the region.

“President Donald Trump: our peoples and our region deserve peace and dialogue, not war. This has always been President Nicolás Maduro’s message, and it is a message of all Venezuela right now,” Rodríguez said in comments made directly to the US president.

“Venezuela has the right to peace, to development, to sovereignty and to a future,” she added.

The latest comments by Rodríguez are a noticeable shift from earlier statements in which she condemned the “brutal use of force” by the United States to seize Nicholas Maduro.

Rodríguez took office late on Sunday as acting president, according to the website of Venezuela’s presidential office, which released pictures of her hosting her first Council of Ministers meeting.