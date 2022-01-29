“Vaccines in Iran capable of protecting people from Omicron”

Majid Mokhtari called on all citizens to get their third dose of vaccine, adding people should definitely not delay vaccination.

He said now is the time to get vaccinated and shielded against harm from Covid-19. Mokhtai added that authorities have steadily been urging vulnerable people, especially the elderly to get their booster shots.

He urged Iranians to not wait for other jabs and to get inoculated as soon as possible. The member of Iran’s Coronavirus Scientific Committee noted that the vaccination process in Iran will gain steam in the coming days and more people will go to vaccination places to get inoculated. Mokhtari however called on citizens to observe health protocols like wearing masks and social distancing in addition to vaccination.

Iran’s Health Ministry announced on Friday that the country’s color-coded COVID-19 map has been dotted with seven ‘red’ spots as the country is witnessing an alarming rise in coronavirus infections fueled by the spread of the new Omicron variant.