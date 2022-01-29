Saturday, January 29, 2022
type here...
SocietyHealthcareIFP Exclusive

“Vaccines in Iran capable of protecting people from Omicron”

By IFP Editorial Staff
Avatar of IFP Editorial Staff
IFP Editorial Staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.

More Articles

A member of Iran’s Coronavirus Scientific Committee has said studies show that the existing vaccines in Iran are capable of protecting people from the new variants of Covid-19 including Omicron.

Majid Mokhtari called on all citizens to get their third dose of vaccine, adding people should definitely not delay vaccination.

He said now is the time to get vaccinated and shielded against harm from Covid-19. Mokhtai added that authorities have steadily been urging vulnerable people, especially the elderly to get their booster shots.

He urged Iranians to not wait for other jabs and to get inoculated as soon as possible. The member of Iran’s Coronavirus Scientific Committee noted that the vaccination process in Iran will gain steam in the coming days and more people will go to vaccination places to get inoculated. Mokhtari however called on citizens to observe health protocols like wearing masks and social distancing in addition to vaccination.

Iran’s Health Ministry announced on Friday that the country’s color-coded COVID-19 map has been dotted with seven ‘red’ spots as the country is witnessing an alarming rise in coronavirus infections fueled by the spread of the new Omicron variant.

Previous articleIranian FM: Raisi’s visit to Moscow rewarded a great achievement
Next articleJCPOA revival talks in Vienna make progress, paused for one week

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifIran SanctionsIran in Photos

Editor Picks