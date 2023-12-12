US veto of UNSC resolution license for Gaza genocide: Iran

Amirabdollahian made the comment in a Monday phone call with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov concerning bilateral and regional issues, including the latest developments related to Gaza and the occupied West Bank, where the Israeli regime has been ramping up its attacks against Palestinians.

The Iranian minister said Washington has actually granted the Zionist regime a license to continue its genocide in the besieged enclave by blocking the Security Council’s resolution.

He reiterated the necessity of putting an immediate end to Israel’s war crimes and transfer of humanitarian aid to the besieged Palestinian territory.

Lavrov, for his part, laid emphasis on the need for the continuation of international efforts to achieve ceasefire across the occupied Palestinian territories, increase delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, and facilitate establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

More than 18,200 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed during the war that Israel launched on October 7 following an operation staged by Gaza’s resistance groups, dubbed Operation al-Aqsa Storm.

Besides its incessant and indiscriminate bombardment of Gaza, Israel has cut off the flow of basic supplies such as water, electricity, medicines, and fuel into one of the world’s most densely-populated territories that houses over two million Palestinians.

The US cast its veto against the resolution on Friday in line with its unbridled military and political support for Israel’s brutal aggression, which has seen Washington providing the regime with more than 10,000 tons of military equipment since the beginning of its onslaught on Gaza.