US troops in Iraq, Syria attacked 100 times since mid-October: Report

A correspondent for Fox News television channel wrote in a post published on X that US soldiers have been “attacked for the 100th time” since October 17.

The strikes come amid growing anti-US feelings over Washington’s firm support for Israel’s war against Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip, which has killed nearly 19,000 people, including 6,200 women and 8,000 children. Another 51,000 individuals have been wounded as well.

The Israeli regime launched the war after Gaza’s resistance groups conducted Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, their biggest operation against the occupying entity in years.

Since the onset of the war on October 7, the United States has backed Israel’s ferocious attacks on Palestinian territory as a means of “self-defense.”

The US House of Representatives on November 2 passed a standalone $14.3-billion military assistance package for Israel. The legislation, however, is yet to clear the Senate.

Washington has also vetoed United Nations Security Council resolutions that called on the occupying regime to cease its aggression.