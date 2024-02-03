Informed source: U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria to have grave consequences for American forces

“We condemn the United States’ aggression [against Iraq and Syria] and reject the lies based on which those attacks took place,” said an informed security source at the Iranian Military Advisors’ Headquarters in Syria in an interview with a local news outlet.

The United States on Friday began a new bombing campaign in the Middle East aimed at what it called punishing Iran and affiliated militia groups for a series of drone and missile attacks on American military bases in the region.

“This attack will have serious repercussions for American forces in the region and will trigger further reactions to aggressive behavior,” Tehran-based Fars News Agency quoted the source as adding.

“The governments and nations of these two countries have never accepted, and will never accept the occupation of, and aggression against their territories,” said the same source.

“The Islamic Resistance in Iraq will undoubtedly and even more firmly move forward with its decision to counter the U.S. occupation to help Palestine,” the source said.

“We emphasize once again that Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) and [its] Qods Force have no headquarters, base, garrison and facilities in Syria and Iraq. The United States’ claim is untrue and misleading, and this is something patently obvious,” the source noted.

“Resistance groups’ preventive measures in Iraq and Syria prevented the damage initially expected to be inflicted as a result of these strikes,” the source said.