US Sanctions Not to Stop Iranian Women’s Progress: VP

Speaking during a two-day visit to Thailand, the Iranian VP highlighted the progress of Iranian women in different fields saying that it was the result of the Islamic Revolution.

She further stated that with the plans of the government this process would continue and the will of the Iranian nation and women would definitely foil the US sanctions.

While in Thailand, Ebtekar met with Thai Foreign Minister, Don Pramudwinai, and touched upon the centuries-long relationship between the two countries. She also called for deepening ties in the economic field, including tourism.

She said the US unilateral and cruel sanctions is an economic war against the Iranian nation, and the unilateralism and imposition of personal will is a pest that could target any other country and cause insecurity in the international community.

For his part, Don Pramudwinai blamed unilateralism as the root cause of many problems in the eastern regions, saying that it has caused damage for many countries.

Later on, Ebtekar met with Thai Minister of Social Development and Human Security Juti Krairiksh.

In this meeting, The Thai Minister of Social Development and Human Security called for using the Islamic Republic of Iran’s experiences regarding women and families and welcomed the holding of handicrafts exhibition by Iranian and Thai women.

The vice president also met with sister of Thailand’s King, and talked about the hostile US policies against Iran and the detrimental and inhumane effects of sanctions on Iranian society and family structure.

While expressing regret, the Thai official condemned the interventionist policies of any state against other countries and emphasised that such unilateral policies are ineffective on international relations and relations between countries.

Considering the extensive activities of the King’s sister in charity and philanthropy, the two sides exchanged views on the status of women in the two countries, family structure, education and employment of women, etc.

The Vice President for Women and Family Affairs had earlier met with the Chairman of the Committee on Women’s Affairs of the Thai Parliament and members of the Committee.

Ebtekar pointed to the Islamic Republic of Iran’s actions in the field of women, saying that the allocation of a 30% quota for the appointment of women managers and the participation of women in higher education in Iran were among the measures by the country.

The chairman of the Thai parliamentary committee also emphasised that there may be cultural differences between countries, but Thailand believes women’s issues are a global one and should be dealt by all countries beyond cultural differences.

At the end of the meeting, the two sides stressed the need to strengthen the role of women in peace and security, and the Iranian official called on the Thai Committee to travel to Iran as soon as possible to exchange issues of mutual interest.