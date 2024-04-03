US responsible for all Israeli crimes: Iran UN envoy

Addressing a meeting of the United Nations Security Council on “threat to international peace and security”, held in New York on Tuesday, Ershadi called on the Security Council to vehemently condemn the Israeli regime’s unjustified criminal act and terrorist attack that resulted in the martyrdom of seven Iranian military advisers in Syria’s Damascus.

The full text of the speech by Iran’s ambassador is as follows:

Madam President,

At the outset, allow me to congratulate you for assuming the presidency of the Security Council for this month.

We thank Russia for requesting this urgent meeting which focuses on the heinous and terrorist attacks committed by the Israeli regime against the diplomatic premises in flagrant violation of international law.

We also thank China and other members who supported convening the meeting.

We thank Mr. Khaled Khiari, Assistant Secretary-General for his briefing.

Madam President,

Yesterday, we urgently notified the Security Council members of yet another flagrant violation of international law committed by the Israeli regime within Syria territory.

As reflected in our letter, on 1st April 2024 our diplomatic premises in Damascus came under terrorist attacks carried out by the Israeli regime.

Seven missile airstrikes from the occupied Golan Heights, specifically and intentionally targeted the diplomatic premises of Iran including the consular section building and the ambassador’s residence.

Tragically, these heinous attacks resulted in the martyrdom of seven Iranian personnel, including senior military advisors, and some others were injured.

Alongside the complete destruction of the consular building, the embassy’s administrative parts also suffered significant damage due to the explosions.

The final and accurate death toll remains uncertain as the entire diplomatic premise has been destroyed, with individuals trapped under the rubble.

Madam President,

The Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemns these horrific crimes and cowardly terrorist attacks.

The Israeli regime committed a flagrant violation of the United Nations Charter, international law, and the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic.

The crime committed yesterday by the Israeli regime goes beyond mere criminality; it represents a profound affront to the shared principle of the international community, namely, the inviolability of representatives and diplomatic and consular premises.

This principle is a cornerstone upon which international relations are built, universally recognized, and upheld.

This crime bluntly breaches the fundamental principle of diplomatic and consular immunity and flagrantly violated the 1961 Convention on Diplomatic Relations, the 1963 Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, and the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of Crimes Against Internationally Protected Persons, including Diplomatic Agents of 1973.

Madam President,

The Security Council has consistently united in unequivocal condemnation of violent assaults on embassies and consular premises of Member States.

The Security Council has always reaffirmed that such reprehensible acts, regardless of motive or perpetrator, are unjustifiable.

Given the grave repercussions of this reprehensible act, which could escalate tensions in the region and potentially spark further conflict involving other nations, we call on the Security Council to vehemently condemn this unjustified criminal act and terrorist attack.

Madam President,

It’s now crystal clear that Israeli ongoing destabilized and irresponsible actions and atrocities against the nations in our region are a real threat to regional and international peace and security.

This regime has consistently demonstrated disregard for international law, the UN Charter, and humanitarian and human rights principles.

Israeli agenda is obvious: to escalate and perpetuate the conflict while evading accountability.

It did not redline to kill civilians and even used starvation as a method of warfare.

Its primary concern is the unlawful use of force to advance its apartheid policies, ethnic cleansing, genocidal acts, and military objectives in Gaza at all costs.

Despite repeated calls from Council members, Israel continues in its atrocious and genocidal acts against the defenseless people of Gaza.

And, despite international pressure and UNSC resolutions calling for a ceasefire, Israel has defied these resolutions. Rather, its focus remains on committing more atrocious crimes, showing no regard for international legal obligations.

Just today, this regime outraged and killed the World Central aid workers in Gaza, As the Under Secretary General, highlighted, “They were the heroes, killed while trying to feed starving people”.

Regrettably, the absence of accountability and the Council’s inaction has only encouraged and even emboldened this regime to continue its violations unchecked.

It is high time for the Security Council to shoulder its responsibility and address the real threat to international peace and security.

The Security Council must promptly fulfill its duty in response to Israel’s reckless defiance.

Urgent and enforceable measures must be taken to compel this regime to uphold its obligations.

Madam President,

The Islamic Republic of Iran has exercised considerable restraint, but it is imperative to acknowledge that there are limits to such forbearance.

The occupying regime must bear full responsibility for its consequences.

Iran reserves its legitimate and inherent right under international law and the United Nations Charter to take a decisive response to such reprehensible acts.

Madam. President,

The representative of the US and UK once again tried to deny its responsibility for the current situation in the Syria and broad region by falsely blaming Iran.

Iran strongly rejects these allegations. Iran is never seeking to contribute to the spillover of the conflict in the region nor does it to escalate or spread the tension to the entire region.

Despite expressing concern over the spillover of the tension in the region, the US tries to misuse the situation to destabilize Syria and the region.

The United States is responsible for all crimes committed by the Israeli regime.

The savage and genocide acts in Gaza could not be happened without explicit consent, and comprehensive political, financial, and military support, as well as partnership, from the United States.

Ironically, the United States talks too much about protecting civilians in Gaza and also expresses its concerns about the violation of humanitarian law, at the same time, it has blocked the Security Council for over six months from taking urgent and appropriate action to stop the war in Gaza.

If the US genuinely cares about civilians and upholds humanitarian international law, it should refrain from blaming Iran and instead compel the Israeli regime to implement the UNSC Resolution calling for a ceasefire.

About the UK allegations, instead of deflecting blame onto others, the UK should face up to its mistakes and rectify its detrimental policies that have adversely affected the people of the region.

The longstanding suffering of the Palestinian people, persisting for over seven decades, can be traced back directly to the colonial policies of the UK.

I thank you, Madam President.