US pauses visas for Afghan travelers after National Guard shooting

“The Department of State has IMMEDIATELY paused visa issuance for individuals traveling on Afghan passports. The Department is taking all necessary steps to protect U.S. national security and public safety,” the State Department said in a post on the social platform X Friday evening.

The suspect — an Afghan national — allegedly behind the shooting Wednesday in Washington, D.C., is facing a first-degree murder charge after U.S. Army Spc. Sarah Beckstrom died from her wounds.

Rahmanullah Lakanwal, who is accused of shooting Beckstrom and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, was charged with three counts of possession of a firearm during a crime of violence, two counts of assault with intent to kill while armed and one count of first-degree murder.

Lakanwal entered the U.S. in September 2021 through a program for Afghans who assisted the U.S. during its two-decade war in Afghanistan.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services also announced on Friday that all asylum decisions would be halted “until we can ensure that every alien is vetted and screened to the maximum degree possible.” Lakanwal was reportedly granted asylum earlier this year.

President Donald Trump had already said on Thursday that he would stop immigration from “all Third World Countries” in the wake of the shooting.

“I will permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries to allow the U.S. system to fully recover,” the president wrote on his Truth Social platform.

The Trump administration also announced Thursday it would take another look at green cards connected with 19 countries.

Washington, D.C., police said Friday they were working in “close coordination” with the National Guard to ensure safety after the shooting.

“Law enforcement agencies across Washington, DC, including the Metropolitan Police Department, are working in close coordination with the National Guard to ensure the safety of our community,” a Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson said in an emailed statement to The Hill.