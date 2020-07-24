US Outlaws Must Be Stopped Before Disaster: Iran’s Zarif

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has called on the international community to stop the US’ lawlessness, the latest case of which was witnessed in the harassment of Iran’s Beirut-bound civilian flight, before it causes a huge disaster.

“The US illegally occupies territory of another State and then harasses a scheduled civil airliner – endangering innocent civilian passengers – ostensibly to protect its occupation forces,” Zarif tweeted on Friday.

“Audacity to compound lawlessness upon lawlessness,” he added.

Zarif underlined that “these outlaws must be stopped before disaster.”

His comments came after US warplanes conducted some aggressive and “dangerous” manoeuvring close to the Mahan Air flight over Syria’s al-Tanf region.

Mahan Air’s Flight 1152 had taken off from Tehran and was en route to the Lebanese capital when the incident happened.

Several passengers said their heads hit hard against the ceiling after the plane had to swoop lower. Footage released by Iran’s state broadcaster showed blood running from the top of the head of one and several others, who had suffered scars, while one passenger was seen lying down apparently unconscious on the airplane’s floor.

Upon landing in Lebanon, a couple of kids were also transferred to a hospital in Beirut for hand fractures.