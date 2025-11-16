US not prepared for results-oriented talks: Iran’s deputy foreign minister

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the international conference International Law Under Assault, Aggression and Defense, Khatibzadeh said, “The United States until today in none of its statements over the past few months has had the readiness for a real, results-oriented negotiation.”

He added that the Iranian public should know that the administration over the past months made every effort to prevent this war and its escalation, but what occurred was driven by “a delusion and perceptual distortions.”

According to Khatibzadeh, Washington “wants to achieve its objectives by using diplomacy and a show and theater of negotiation.”

Khatibzadeh made clear that any future engagement with the United States would take place under conditions defined by Iran’s leadership and with an understanding of the imbalance created by American military pressure.

“Iran has always been ready and has declared its readiness to move under the framework of the remarks of the Leader under those conditions,” he said.

He stressed that negotiations cannot be considered neutral when the other side has employed all its military weapons against other countries, armed all its resources, and taken on a posture of threat against other countries.

Because of this, he stated, Iran must remain focused on the “intentions and actions of the other side.”

Khatibzadeh added that if talks with Washington ever occur under the stated conditions, “it will certainly be an armed negotiation.”

He described such a negotiation as one in which Tehran not only has no trust in the United States, but is fully prepared “to take effective measures against the deceptions of the other side.”