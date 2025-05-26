Media WireAmericas

US negotiators had good talks with Iran: Trump

By IFP Media Wire
President Donald Trump has stated that U.S. negotiators had "very good" talks with an Iranian delegation over the weekend over Tehran's nuclear program.

“I think we could have some good news on the Iran front,” Trump told reporters at the Morristown, New Jersey, airport as he prepared to return to Washington after a weekend at his Bedminster golf club.
Trump added serious progress had been made. He did not elaborate on the talks in Rome between U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff and an Iranian delegation.
“I don’t know if I’ll be telling you anything good or bad over the next two days, but I have a feeling I might be telling you something good,” he continued.
