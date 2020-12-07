US Navy Acting with More Respect in Persian Gulf: Iran

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh says the US naval forces are acting with more respect towards Iran after receiving the Iranian military’s message.

“Iran has always shown a totally professional behaviour in its territorial waters and in the Persian Gulf. Unfortunately, the US has in many cases made unprofessional calculations,” Khatibzadeh said in a weekly press briefing on Monday.

“The Iranian Navy and its fleet in the Persian Gulf have always given the necessary warnings, and made note of all the cases,” he added.

He said in Iran’s view, the United States has basically nothing to do several thousand miles away from its territory.”

“The US’ hawkish and military behaviours and its disrespectful presence are the main source of unrest in the region,” the spokesman noted.

“We think our message has always been a clear one in all encounters. We are happy to see the other sides has received the message and made its behaviour more respectful,” he added.